Previewing the Arizona Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't get off to the start they wanted this season when they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-19, last Sunday.

At the very least, they will have a chance to rebound against a team that experienced their own share of struggles in Week 1, in the Arizona Cardinals.

A playoff team from last season, the Cardinals didn't at all look like a team that figures to be back in that mix in their first game.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals could only muster 282 total yards of offense in a 44-21 loss.

Two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray didn't look at all like his normally dynamic self.

Murray didn't commit a turnover and had two passing touchdowns, but passed for only 193 yards and made little impact as a runner.

Speaking of running the football, the Cardinals rushing game was a non-factor against the Chiefs.

After signing a three-year contract this off-season, running back James Conner finished with 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals wide receiving corps sans DeAndre Hopkins also didn't look nearly as dangerous as it did during their undefeated stretch last season.

Defensively, the Cardinals had no answer for a Chiefs offense that many had questions about entering this season now that they will be without wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

It didn't matter in Week 1, as the Cardinals allowed the Chiefs to accumulate 488 total yards and build up what was at one point a 37-7 lead entering the fourth quarter.

They didn't find a way to affect quarterback Patrick Mahomes in any significant way, as he completed 76.9 percent of his passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

The Chiefs' running backs got what they wanted whenever they were used, averaging a collective 5.56 yards per carry.

Simply put, the Chiefs could do whatever they wanted for most of the game, and the Cardinals never found a way to stop them.

Neither team will want to start with two straight losses, but coming off a home opening blowout like that, the Cardinals will likely be playing with some desperation in Week 2.

