Previewing the Arizona Cardinals Offense

In their opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Arizona Cardinals offense didn't resemble the dynamic unit fans had seen the last couple seasons.

Some of that could have had to do with the absence of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is in the midst of serving a six-game suspension.

It was still only the first game, though, and even without Hopkins, the Cardinals offense has the talent to put up points.

That starts with quarterback Kyler Murray, who in his first three seasons was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year and was elected to two Pro Bowls.

Murray has emerged as one of the most dynamic QBs in the NFL when he's at his best, capable of making big plays out of seemingly nothing.

There have also been stretches, especially during the second-half of the past couple seasons, where Murray's play has taken a downturn.

Overall, Murray's numbers have continued to improve over his first three years, with completion percentage and QB rating taking positive jumps.

He's also shown to be a threat with his legs, having a career-high 133 carries for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in 2019.

Murray didn't run as much last season, and only had five carries in the Cardinals loss to the Chiefs.

He may need to run more this year, because after one game, the Cardinals running back group doesn't look the most explosive.

Veteran James Conner got a new three-year contract this offseason after scoring 18 total touchdowns last season.

Despite that scoring rate, he only averaged 3.7 yards per carry last season, and averaged a paltry 2.6 YPC against the Chiefs.

The Cardinals offensive line didn't help out much, as they couldn't help sustain a consistent running game and allowed Murray to be pressured on over 70 percent of his drop-backs.

It didn't allow Murray to take advantage of wide receivers Marquise Brown, A.J. Green or tight end Zach Ertz for any big plays.

That all may lead Raiders fans to think that the team has the undoubted advantage heading into Sunday.

They may be proven right, but against a team with a QB that can do the spectacular, the silver and black have to prepare for everything.

