Las Vegas Raiders Add Cornerback Sam Webb to Injury Report

Following the Las Vegas Raiders second practice session of the week, the team revealed they have added another member on defense to the injury report.

For the second day in a row, running back Brandon Bolden, safety Tre'von Moehrig, linebacker Denzel Perryman and center Andre James were all non-participants during the team’s practice on Thursday.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs continued to be a full participant after being listed with a back injury.

New to the list is cornerback Sam Webb.

Webb was added to the report with an ankle injury and was limited during Thursday practice.

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels is hopeful some or all of his players are good-to-go for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

"No reports. They're all obviously working to try to get out there and see how it goes. I'd say we'll see how today goes for some of those guys for sure. (I'm) hopeful that we'll get a few of those guys, if not most of them, back here soon. But they've all been in treatment here now for 48 hours, and like I said, we'll see how today goes then try to evaluate it from there," said McDaniels.

Although James continues to be a major concern on the offensive line, the rookie offensive lineman Dylan Parham has stepped in his place and taken snaps under center.

Parham will likely be the starter in Sunday’s game, while James continues to navigate through concussion protocol.

Webb is the newest concern on defense, unfortunately for the Raiders, he was supposed to be cornerback Anthony Averett replacement.

Averett was placed on injured reserve earlier this week after suffering a broken thumb in week one matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders made a few moves to help cover the loss of Averett but in just a short time frame, it is very unlikely the signees will be ready to hit the field on Sunday.

"We don't have a choice. The game is on Sunday, so that's just the way it is. We have guys on the roster, we have guys on the practice squad and now we've added a couple new faces here to work in there, and we'll evaluate it as we go through the week. That's the way the National Football League is. We'll be ready," added McDaniels.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, got a couple key players back on Thursday.

Tight end Zach Ertz returned full from a calf injury and JJ Watt was back limited with a calf injury.

If Watt gets the thumbs up, he will be making his 2022 season debut this Sunday, Spet.18 at 1:25 PDT at Allegiant Stadium.

