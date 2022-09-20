Las Vegas Raiders Need to Find A Balance of Aggressiveness

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves starting 0-2 after collapsing offensively in the first two games of the regular season.

Just two weekends ago, in the Las Vegas Raiders season opener, the team fell back on the scoring board and found themselves playing from behind for the entire game.

Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr threw three-interceptions and stated he had played overly aggressive against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I made way too many aggressive decisions when I didn’t have to. That’s what it came down to — me forcing the ball to my guys in moments I didn’t need to,” said Carr after week one's loss.

This past weekend, the Raiders blew a 20-point lead after shutting down the aggressiveness in the second-half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

"Look when you get a lead, and you have a lead in the second half of an NFL game and you're playing offense, you have to maintain the ability to be aggressive, even though the other team is going to maybe do some things to try to get the ball back or create some negative plays or turnovers to try to swing the game back in their favor,” said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on Monday.

There’s no time to complain and put excuses on the first two losses of the season, the Raiders need to prepare for their next opponent, the Tennessee Titans, which will be on the road.

But if the Silver and Black look to pick up their first of many wins in the upcoming weeks, they need to find a balance of aggressiveness on offense.

“We've played two close games to start the season and that's not abnormal. This league is about close games and who executes well at the end, usually give themselves a better chance to win,” added McDaniels.

The Raiders started the game firing on all cylinders, and looked to have the game in their pockets by halftime, but as we all know, that wasn’t the case at the end of the game.

Although the team looked to have good opportunities to close the game, the lack of aggressiveness is what allowed the Cardinals to storm back and ruin the Raiders home opener.

“We have to learn how to play aggressively with the lead,” said McDaniels.

“That's a mentality, it's like a boxing match, you’re ahead on points after six rounds, you can't stop throwing punches. You got to keep fighting.”

The Raiders need to find that balance of aggressiveness and maintain it throughout the entire game and avoid putting themselves at risk of allowing another comeback to happen again.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews