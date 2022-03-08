Former Raiders Athletic Trainer Inducted into PFATS Hall of Fame

Former Las Vegas Raiders athletic trainer George Anderson was inducted into the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society's Hall of Fame.

George Anderson, the first-ever head athletic trainer for the Raiders franchise has been inducted as a member of the inaugural class of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society's Hall of Fame, according to the Raiders.

Anderson was the organization's head athletic trainer from 1960 to 1994. He is most notably recognized for developing a knee brace for former Raiders Hall-of-Fame quarterback Ken Stabler, which was called the Anderson Knee Stabler.

Anderson, who passed away in 2012, is joined in the inaugural class by Otho Davis, John Omohundro, Jerry Rhea, and Fred Zamberletti.

"These former Professional Football Athletic Trainers and PFATS members embody just want it means to provide best-in-class healthcare to the athletes we serve," PFATS President Reggie Scott said.

"They have dedicated most of their lives to the profession of athletic training and the organizations they worked for. They are among the most recognized and respected members of our professional society and we consider them members of our family. Now, are excited to recognize them as Hall of Famers."

The five honorees will also be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

