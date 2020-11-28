Injury Report for Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons

The final injury reports for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons have been released

Gameday is nearly here for the Las Vegas Raiders as they’ll go on the road in a clash with the Atlanta Falcons.

With that, the final injury reports have been released for the Raiders and the Falcons, with notable news for both teams.

Starting with the Raiders, the biggest news was that Clelin Ferrell was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and was a limited participant on Friday.

Head Coach Jon Gruden didn’t confirm or deny his status for Sunday, but it would seem he’s on track to play against the Falcons despite his questionable designation.

The only other Raider that has a designation for the game is safety Erik Harris, who is questionable with a calf injury.

He didn’t practice on Thursday and was a limited participant on Wednesday and Friday.

At the most, look for Jeff Heath to potentially start in Harris’s place on Sunday.

For the Falcons, they have several key offensive players designated for the game, including one that is already out.

That player would be running back Todd Gurley II, who’s out with a knee injury after not practicing all week.

While he’s only averaging 3.7 yards a carry, he leads the team in rushing with 610 yards and has scored nine touchdowns.

Look for Brain Hill to fill in, who’s averaged a much better 4.4 yards a carry in a backup role.

Three other players are questionable, those being wide receiver Julio Jones, tight end Hayden Hurst and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr.

Jones will certainly be one to watch as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. He was limited all week before missing practice on Friday.

Fowler also missed Friday’s practice with a hamstring, while Hurst didn’t practice until Friday with an ankle injury.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1