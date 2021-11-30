Raiders Quarterback Marcus Mariota is Part of the Game Plan

Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota came off the bench and scored a touchdown on Thanksgiving.

It was no mistake Mariota played on the field. He’s part of the future of the Silver and Black offense.

"I think [what] you saw [offensive coordinator] Greg [Olson] do a great job of this week is, we had him in there multiple times and he ends up scoring a touchdown for us because of his athletic ability and what he can do in certain situations, but certainly what we are asking him to do,” Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said about Mariota.

“Without giving too much away, I think he is hopefully going to be a part of the packages as we go forward. He practices like he's preparing to play all the time. And the other thing is, it's really hard to take No. 4 [Derek Carr] out from behind the center as well, especially if he's playing the way he played on Thanksgiving Day."

If Mariota will be part of the offensive scheme, now is the time to use it as the Silver and Black are still very much in the playoff hunt.

"We are in the thick of it and we all think that's what the league is about right now,” Bisaccia said.

“We've talked about it over and over, it's a week-to-week league and fortunately for us, we've played well enough at times to be right in the thick of it.”

“So, to some degree we are in control of making our decisions and how we are going to practice and how we are going to play, and we'll see how it turns out."

