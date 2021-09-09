Previewing The Baltimore Ravens Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders will have to face a Baltimore Ravens offense that has ranked No. 1 in rushing each of the last two seasons.

The long wait is nearly over for Las Vegas Raiders fans as the season is only days away from finally getting started.

It's a season that General Manager Mike Mayock has said himself that the Raiders need to end being in the playoffs.

They'll have the chance to test themselves right away against a playoff team from last season in the Baltimore Ravens.

When it comes to the Ravens offense, it isn't hard to identify what they want to do, that being run the ball.

Featuring the best rushing offense in the NFL the last two seasons, the Ravens have done a great job building around the talents of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Raven's MVP-winning quarterback has become one of the most electrifying talents in the league, with his rushing ability being almost impossible to contain.

Jackson's rushed for 2,211 yards over the last two seasons, becoming the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

He's also led the league in yards per carry during that same span.

Jackson's throwing accuracy has still been questioned, but he's completed an average of more than 65 percent of his passes the last two seasons and has thrown for 62 touchdowns.

As for the other pieces on the Ravens' offense, they got a bad break when running back J.K. Dobbins was lost for the season because of an injury during the preseason.

Gus Edwards has averaged 5.2 yards per carry the last three seasons in a rotational role, so it's conceivable he could have a breakout year as a starter.

At the receiver, the Ravens added Sammy Watkins as a free agent and drafted former Minnesota Gopher Rashod Bateman to join Marquise Brown in adding more dynamic play to their passing game.

It probably still wouldn't be bad to bet tight end Mark Andrews leading the team in touchdown catches after he had 17 over the last two seasons.

All of that combined with a good offensive line, and there's a reason why the Ravens are once again projected to be a top team in the AFC.

