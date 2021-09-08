Previewing The Baltimore Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders will be tested early as they open the season on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

The long wait is nearly over for Las Vegas Raiders fans as the season is only days away from finally getting started.

It's a season that General Manager Mike Mayock has said himself that the Raiders need to end being in the playoffs.

They'll have the chance to test themselves right away against a playoff team from last season in the Baltimore Ravens.

A consistent playoff-caliber team under head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens haven't had a losing season since 2015.

They've made the playoffs each of the last three seasons, which has seen their team identity shift rapidly as compared to when they won the Super Bowl in 2012.

The elevation of Lamar Jackson to the team's starting quarterback midway through 2018 turned the Ravens into the most run-centric team in the NFL.

It led to Jackson having one of the most dominant seasons ever in leading the league in touchdown passes and rushing for 1,206 yards in his MVP season in 2019.

The Ravens went 14-2 that year and were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but lost to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

They did win a playoff game last year but still fell short of getting to the AFC championship game.

Jackson regressed slightly last season, but he still represents maybe the most dangerous player in the league with his combined passing and rushing ability.

The Ravens are going to try to run the ball down the Raiders' throat, and they have a defense that gave up the second-fewest points per game last season.

If the Raiders want to prove they can finally be a playoff team, then this is a game at home they need to stand up for.

