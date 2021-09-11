Week 1 Predictions: Raiders Have Opportunity to Impress

With an injury-filled Baltimore Ravens running back group forcing new personnel, the Las Vegas Raiders have an opportunity to take advantage on Monday.

Just two days away from the Las Vegas Raiders season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, it’s time to make some predictions.

On firsthand, it might seem like a game favoring the Ravens. They are coming off a 2020 campaign that saw them make the NFL Divisional Round and fell to the Tennessee Titans.

In 2020, the ground game averaged just under 192 yards per game.

However, the Ravens losing the crew who made that happen, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill most recently Gus Edwards for the entire season, the running back core is completely different compared to last year.

Due to these season-ending injuries, Ty’Son Williams, who was fighting to just make the roster, will be the starting running back for the Baltimore Ravens. He will play the first regular-season game under the lights on primetime.

Additionally, the Ravens signed running back Latavius Murray on Friday, adding depth to the now lackluster running back core.

All of this is mentioned because I believe the Raiders have an opportunity to take advantage of the Ravens' weaknesses.

The Ravens will most likely have a pass-heavy game on Monday, especially with the uncertainty of the new running back staff.

The Raiders' new defensive unit, led by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, will have an opportunity to show the new and improved defense against a Ravens ground game that is duck-taped together last minute.

I personally think it comes down to whether the Raiders' defense can take advantage of the injures the Ravens are having and shut down their offense by forcing them to throw the ball all game. The new secondary unit looks promising and could take their first true big test on Monday Night Football.

I believe the Raiders will win 24-17.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin