Raiders Season Review: DT Bilal Nichols

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols can bring juice as both a run defender and pass rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders

With the prospect of losing both defensive tackles Quinton Jefferson and Johnathan Hankins in free agency , the Las Vegas Raiders needed to add a starter to their defensive interior.

They did just that in signing former Chicago Bears DT Bilal Nichols to a two-year, $11 million contract this offseason.

While only entering his fifth year in the NFL, the former fifth-round pick has gained significant experience, starting 49 of 60 games.

Nichols has seen his best production in the last two seasons, having 40 tackles or more in 2020 and 2021.

He's noted for his strength as a run defender, ranking 35th out of 137 eligible tackles in that area by Pro Football Focus last season.

Nichols is also a sure tackler, with only five missed tackles in a career of 2,069 NFL snaps.

He might not be quite as strong when it comes to rushing the passer, but Nichols is capable of being disruptive.

He had five sacks and 29 combined quarterback hits and pressures in 2020, although those numbers did dip last year.

Nichols is able to play all over the defensive line, with experience playing at nose tackle, three-technique, and even out wide at defensive end.

That kind of versatility should suit new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham well in using different defensive looks during the season.

Nichols may never put up monster stats, but he profiles as a reliable starter who can help turn around the Raiders' 26th ranked defense from last season, both against the run and pass.

