Raiders Season Review: Brandon Bolden

Running back Brandon Bolden has never been a high-volume back, but could thrive as a specialist for the Las Vegas Raiders

No drastic changes were likely to happen in evaluating how the Las Vegas Raiders could add to their running back room.

Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs and veteran Kenyan Drake should still occupy the top two spots on the team's depth chart entering the 2022 season.

That doesn't mean new addition Brandon Bolden can't serve as an effective rotational piece.

He's served that kind of role his entire career, all but one year with the New England Patriots and his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Now with McDaniels as the Raiders' head coach, he understands what Bolden can bring to the table.

He was able to have his most prominent season offensively last year, averaging 5.1 yards a carry and leading all Patriots running backs with 41 receptions.

It was good enough to be ranked by Pro Football Focus as their 22nd ranked half-back last season, and fourth-best at receiving.

That ability to consistently make plays out of the backfield has been an inconsistent part of the Raiders' offense over the years.

Jacobs has done his part to be more of a factor catching the ball, with 54 receptions last season, although Bolden had more yards despite less volume.

Bolden can take the pressure off of Jacobs and Drake to have to be volume pass catchers.

He also has extensive special teams experience, having played 60% or more special teams snaps in each of his last five seasons.

It projects Bolden to be a quintessential glue-guy type of player that the Raiders can count on to wear a number of hats during the season.

