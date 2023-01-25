First-Year Raider Evaluations: Brandon Bolden

Running back Brandon Bolden was one of the Las Vegas Raiders that was reunited with Coach Josh McDaniels this season after years in New England.

Bolden had played eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Patriots, with the exception having been a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins.

The two-time Super Bowl champ has never been a full-time starter, but he does embrace his role well.

Las Vegas signed Bolden as a free agent last March, and from there, he joined what ended up being a deep running back room.

In total, the 10-year veteran posted 66 rushing yards, 57 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Bolden's presence was felt right away in Week 1 when he scored an 18-yard receiving touchdown, the Raiders' first touchdown of the season that would help put a dent in the Los Angeles Chargers' big lead early in the third quarter.

Two weeks later, Bolden rushed for 17 yards against the Tennessee Titans.

In Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, he tallied 29 receiving yards.

Bolden wouldn't put up double-digit numbers again until Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers when he finished with 32 rushing yards, including three-straight runs in the first quarter that put the Raiders in the Red Zone on their second drive. They would only be able to muster a field goal, however.

Bolden, even at 32 years old, once again displayed his versatility and did what veterans are supposed to do: seize the moment whenever their number is called.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.