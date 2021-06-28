Raiders Roster Evaluation: Brandon Parker

A former rookie starter at right tackle, Brandon Parker likely will continue to be a swing tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into training camp.

Having experienced backups is an important quality to have among the better teams in the NFL.

Offensive tackle Brandon Parker hasn't been in the league for long, but he's already earned significant starting experience in his career.

A third-round draft pick of the then Oakland Raiders in 2018, Parker played in 15 games his rookie season and started 12.

He hasn't seen that same amount of action since, being active for 22 games the last two seasons and starting only seven.

The big reason that came about was the Raiders trading for tackle Trent Brown, although Parker filled in when Brown got injured.

Parker's level of play likely had a lot to do with it, too, and according to Pro Football Focus, it's never been at a high level.

The former North Carolina A&T Aggie was one of the two or three lowest-rated tackles in the league in each of the last three seasons.

Parker has great physical tools at 6-8 and 320 pounds, but that hasn't yet translated to even average level play, as rated by PFF.

However, Parker knows the Raiders' scheme well by now and the coaching staff seems comfortable enough with him as a primary backup.

That could keep Parker around for at least another season as the Raiders backup at right tackle.

