Brett Favre Will Be 'Shocked' if Adams Repeats Stellar 2021 Campaign

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Brett Favre does not believe Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams will perform as well with the Silver and Black.

One of the most common questions surrounding Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is whether he can carry over his eight years of success with the Green Bay Packers to Sin City.

While Adams is coming off back-to-back first-team AP All-Pro honors, it's a reasonable inquiry to have, considering Green Bay is all the five-time Pro Bowler has known in his professional career.

Packers legend and Hall-of-Fame quarterback Brett Favre expects the league's best wide receiver's production will take a hit now that he will no longer be playing with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, Favre's former protégé.

"No disrespect to Davante at all -- zero disrespect," Favre said in an interview with TMZ Sports on Saturday. "I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now, will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he's not in Aaron's league yet. He may never be, and that's no disrespect either, but I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him.

"That's not to say he's not a great player because he is a tremendous player and we'll see that with Las Vegas. But it's just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I'd be shocked if he had the same year he's had this year. That's not to say he can't do it, but I would be shocked."

Of course, Raider Nation will be hoping Favre will eat his words when the 2022 season is said and done.

One important factor the three-time MVP may be forgetting is the fact that Adams and Carr are familiar with one another, having played together at Fresno State.

Yes, Carr is certainly no Rodgers yet, but there is something to be said about chemistry, and the newest Raiders duo on offense has it.

Nothing can ever be assumed when it comes to a change of scenery, but one thing is for certain: the great ones are great wherever they are.

