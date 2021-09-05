Break-Out Candidate: Bryan Edwards

Sophomore wide receiver Bryan Edwards is in a prime position to be the No. 2 outside receiver next to Henry Ruggs III.

We've gone over a number of players on the Las Vegas Raiders who are in a position to have bounce-back seasons in 2021.

With the season now only two weeks away, it's time to look at Raider players who could potentially break out this year.

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards, like several other of his fellow Raiders rookies, didn't get the best chance to contribute last season due to injury.

The former third-round pick played in 12 games and only had three starts, totaling 11 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown.

It certainly wasn't the start to his career that Edwards or the Raiders wanted, but 2021 already looks to offer more promise.

With the recent release of veteran receiver John Brown, the opportunity is now there for Edwards to be the other main outside receiver opposite Henry Ruggs III.

He's had a strong training camp with head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr comparing how he looks to players like Terrell Owens and Davante Adams.

Even in the limited production, he had last season, Edwards did show off big-play potential by averaging 17.5 yards per catch.

The opportunity is now there for him to try and sustain that over a full season.

Neither Edwards or Ruggs may be the no.1 target on the Raiders, tight end Darren Waller still has that distinction, but they'll be counted on to open up the offense down the field.

Some could say it's a gamble with how last season ended up going, but as long as he stays healthy, Edwards has the talent to make his mark on offense.

