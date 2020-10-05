SI.com
Fumbles Hurt the Las Vegas Raiders Offense

Hikaru Kudo

It was a rough game for the Silver and Black on Sunday.

In the 30-23 loss against the Bills, on the offense, fumbles were a major issue for the Raiders.

The Raiders committed three fumbles against Buffalo, two of them resulting in turnovers.

Both fumbles happened in the fourth quarter, during a vital part of the game.

Both were possessions where the Silver and Black had to score some points.

The first fumble occurred after tight end Darren Waller received the football from quarterback Derek Carr. As Waller was headed down for the tackle, Bills cornerback Josh Norman, his first game for Buffalo, punched the ball out of Waller’s hand for the forced fumble.

If a football is punchable by a defender and becomes ajar, then the ball was not held securely by the player. In a situation where the Raiders were down 23-16, even a field goal would have still kept the Raiders tight in this game.

Instead, the forced fumble resulted in a touchdown for the Bills.

The other fumble for a turnover happened later in the fourth quarter while Carr was getting sacked.

Defensive end Quinton Jefferson got to Carr and slightly tapped the football out of his throwing arm. That contact was enough for Carr to fumble the football while Jefferson fell on top of the football using his momentum.

The Bills were up 30-16 at the time. The Raiders needed a touchdown drive to keep them in the game.

Instead, it was yet another turnover.

In the NFL, fumbles are unacceptable. These players are playing at the highest level of American Football in the world.

Both of these fumbles are 14 potential points lost on the field. With a final score of 30-23, if the Raiders were to score even one of those possessions, the Silver and Black could have at least forced overtime, if not, won the game outright.

