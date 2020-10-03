SI.com
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills Predictions

Hikaru Kudo

It’s the day before the game day which means it’s time for the weekly predictions.

So far, I was off for my prediction for the Patriots game last week.

This week, I believe the Raiders will lose to the Bills. Here’s why:

Quarterback Josh Allen

Quarterback Josh Allen has started his 2020 campaign with three wins under his belt. Throwing the ball over 300 yards in all three games so far, he’s feeling confident behind the offensive line. He’s not scared of running the ball either. Allen has rushed for at least 19 yards in every game this season.

The Raiders have struggled to cover quarterbacks who can run. Recall to Week 1 when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater ran for 26 yards and Week 3 when quarterback Cam Newton ran for 27 yards.

Allen will run the ball tomorrow. Those yardages will be a game-changer helping his offense get in better situations.

Not only will the Raiders pass defense will have to be present but the same goes for their rush defense.

Raiders fans know how bad the rush defense struggled last week.

Bills Rushing Defense

As a defensive unit, the Bills are entering Week 4 allowing 106 rushing yards per game. That’s the seventh-best rushing defense in the league.

With a Raiders offense where rushing from running back, Josh Jacobs is a vital part of their game plan, I simply think it’s tough for the Raiders to get the offensive ball rolling.

Sure, the Bills passing defense is the fifth-worst in the league right now, allowing just under 275 yards per game. However, the Bills defense has at least committed two sacks per game.

With tackle Trent Brown still not practicing and backup tackle Sam Young back from a groin injury, it’ll be up to Young to protect the attack from the right side.

But if I’m being honest, I don’t think Young is 100% back yet to protect well against an aggressive Bills defensive line.

Prediction: Raiders Lose 32-22

I think it’s going to be a ten-point difference outcome even though it’ll be a fairly tight game throughout the day.

The Raiders will struggle to figure out how to produce the long ball now that wide receiver Bryan Edwards is out due to a foot/ankle injury. Third and Renfrow is still available as an option alongside Nelson Agholor but I don’t think they will produce enough yards down the field for the Raiders offense.

I also predict that placekicker Daniel Carlson will miss a field goal. Something in my gut tells me it’s going to another 40-49-yard range attempt.

The real only hope for the Silver and Black tomorrow is, as they have done all season long, get running back Josh Jacobs the ball as many times as possible and work the ground game.

My prediction: 32-22 Bills.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-2.5

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
tangent
tangent

I love it when people bring up stats about how good or bad a defense/offense but just completely ignore the opponents they've played. The Bills have the 7th best rushing defense against going against running backs like Frank Gore, Myles Gaskin, and Darrell Henderson! Wow, their rushing defense must be AMAZING!

And with the 7th best rushing defense, opposing running backs must have really struggled in terms of yards per carry right? Yeah, Gaskin was only able to average 6.6 yards per carry (granted, he only had 7 carries) and Henderson struggled even more with 5.7 yards per carry (on 20 carries). And that's a good comparison since those guys are totally on a similar level to Jacobs right?

