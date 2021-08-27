Bounce-Back Candidate: Quinton Jefferson

Las Vegas Raiders veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson will be looking to recapture the pass-rushing productivity he had in 2018 and 2019.

Teams across the NFL have players who will be looking to rebound from sub-par seasons, and the Las Vegas Raiders are no exception.

The Silver and Black have several players who are looking to re-solidify themselves after struggling in 2020.

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson hasn't put up huge sack numbers in his career, but in 2018 and 2019 he showed the ability to be a plus rushing the passer.

Jefferson didn't have more than 3.5 sacks in those seasons but did have 56 combined quarterback knockdowns and pressures over that span for the Seattle Seahawks.

In not even playing 60 percent of the Seahawks defensive snaps, Jefferson was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the 28th best interior defender in the league in 2019.

He parlayed that production into a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 offseason.

Despite playing a similar amount of snaps with the Bills that he did with the Seahawks, Jefferson didn't have near the overall impact.

While he did have three sacks, he only had 13 combined pressures and knockdowns.

Jefferson's PFF grade also went down considerably, falling from being 28th to well below average at 82nd out of 126 eligible players.

For a Raiders defensive interior that desperately needs more of a pass rush presence, Jefferson could provide that with a return to his more efficient self.

Combined with the signing of Gerald McCoy, the Raiders have the potential for the defensive tackle position to be a real difference this season.

