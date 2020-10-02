Three X-Factors for Raiders Against the Bills

Coming off of their first loss against the New England Patriots, the Las Vegas Raiders will be heading into their next game against the Buffalo Bills needing fresh contributors.

That is a byproduct of the now overwhelming health issues that the Raiders find themselves in.

With key contributors like Henry Ruggs III, Damon Arnette and others slated to miss this game and possibly more, the Raiders will need some X-factor players to step up.

#1: Hunter Renfrow

With rookie receivers Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards both likely to miss the game against the Bills, the duty should fall to Renfrow to become quarterback Derek Carr’s go-to wideout.

That might be easy to say considering that he finished with six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots.

Injuries being what they are, though, Renfrow can’t afford to disappoint, especially considering that other receivers like Nelson Agholor haven’t made much of an impact so far this season.

The Raiders need Renfrow to make Buffalo pay attention, if only so they can’t key in on only Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller the entire game.

#2: Nevin Lawson

The Raiders secondary had been up and down enough to start this season as is.

Now with Damon Arnette out for at least six weeks, the coverage unit has even less margin for error.

Veteran Nevin Lawson will likely see more playing time as a result.

A former starter with the Detroit Lions before coming to the Raiders last season, it would be great timing if he was able to record his first career interception and help fill in for the injured Arnette.

#3: The Raiders Entire Linebacking Corps

OK, I know this is cheating a bit, but it’s only because it’s important.

If there’s one area on defense that has killed the Raiders so far this season, it’s in their ability to contain opposing running backs.

Granted, I know that they faced Pro Bowlers Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in their first two games.

The fact is, however, that the Raiders have shown little ability to corral dual threat backs.

That was also evident in the game against the Patriots, where Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead ate up the middle of the Raiders defense, both on the ground and in the air.

With linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski not a lock to play again this week, Cory Littleton Nicholas Morrow and the other Raiders ‘backers need to focus in the best they can.

If not, then Bills running back Devin Singletary could get a lot of work on Sunday.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 4:25 ET/1:00 PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-3

