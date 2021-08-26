Denzel Perryman Traded to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders added a new face at linebacker late Wednesday, trading for veteran Denzel Perryman.

The Las Vegas Raiders made a trade late Wednesday, sending a sixth-round draft choice in 2022 to the Carolina Panthers for linebacker Denzel Perryman and a seventh-round pick next year.

The deal will be complete once Perryman takes a physical.

The trade comes after Perryman signed a two-year deal with the Panthers earlier this offseason.

A hip-flexor injury kept him out for most of the Panthers training camp, though, and even after returning this week, Perryman sustained another injury.

"He got stepped on yesterday," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said. "The guy has worked hard to come back from the hip flexor and he was moving around and just got stepped on yesterday. It was kind of a freak deal."

The new injury does add intrigue to the physical that Perryman will have to take for the trade to become official.

If he passes, he gives the Raiders a linebacker who has plenty of experience playing in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's system.

Perryman played under Bradley with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-2020, starting 31 games in that span.

He's mainly known for being a stout run defender, showing that off by having the third-best run defense grade of any linebacker ranked by Pro Football Focus last season.

Injuries have been a problem for Perryman before, as he's never played all 16 games in a season and has played fewer than 10 games twice.

The move could also signify that injuries sustained by linebackers Nicholas Morrow and Javin White over the past week will keep them out for significant time, as head coach Jon Gruden has already stated Morrow will be out for "a while."

If Perryman can get healthy, he can at least help fill the void left by Morrow and White, with knowing Bradley's scheme right away being a big plus.

