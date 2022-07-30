Former Raider Carson Palmer: Las Vegas Could Win Super Bowl

It seems that the predictions for this year's Las Vegas Raiders keep growing bigger and bigger as the 2022-23 season approaches.

Given, a lot of the more positive -- or wild, depending how you see it -- projections have come from those who have or have had some association with the franchise.

The most recent prediction came from former Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer, who played for two seasons with the team.

Palmer joined Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Monday, where he gave his thoughts on what the Raiders could be in the 2022-23 season.

"I think if Derek Carr plays an entire season the way he played the first four games of last season, they'll win the Super Bowl," Palmer said. "I'm not saying I believe he can. I'm just saying if he plays the entire season the way he played the first month of last season, they'll win every game. He was on fire. He was hitting every throw, the offensive line was really holding up, they were healthy.

"And teams were bringing zero blitz, and he was making them pay and throwing the ball over the top and hitting big balls to a number of players, and that is when they had [Henry] Ruggs and had that deep threat, which they obviously replaced that big loss in the Henry Ruggs issue with Davante [Adams]. But man, [Carr] played so well, he was so tough, he was so gritty, and they just couldn't keep it up. They couldn't keep up that level of play through the year, but he was on fire. I loved him."

There's no doubt that Las Vegas dealt with perhaps the most adversity of any NFL team last season, but that only made it stronger.

"I think they've been through the right kind of adversity, which hardens you; it makes you a better team, it brings you tighter. ... I think that gives you an edge," Palmer said. "When you go through adversity as a team, you stick together, and you have a tough season, you lose your coach and you lose players -- those are good things in the long run, they're bad things in the short term.

"But in the long run, those are the things that make you a better team. Then you throw in Josh McDaniels. I had a chance to play for Coach McDaniels in the Pro Bowl one year and was blown away by his leadership, the way he talked to a team, the way he handled the room, the Xs and Os, the knowledge -- he has it all; he's the trifecta."

