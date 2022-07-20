Chandler Jones Selected as Top-10 Edge Rusher in Madden NFL 23

Another Las Vegas Raider will be in the 90-overall range in this year's Madden NFL video game.

EA Sports announced its ratings for edge rushers and middle linebackers on Tuesday, and new Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones will be in the top 10 among the group in Madden NFL 23.

Jones will have a launch rating of 90 overall. He also received a 91 rating in finesse moves, a 92 rating in awareness, a 93 rating in stamina, a 94 rating in power moves, and a 97 rating in pursuit.

The four-time Pro Bowler received a launch rating of 94 overall in Madden 22, 95 overall in Madden 21, an 82 overall in Madden 20, an 89 overall rating in Madden 19, an 88 overall in Madden 18, an 82 overall in Madden 17, an 88 overall in Madden 16, an 87 overall in Madden 15 , an 81 overall in the Madden 25th anniversary edition, and a 75 overall in Madden 13.

The other top-10 edge rushers in Madden 23 include Myles Garrett (99 overall), T.J. Watt (96 overall), Nick Bosa (94 overall), Von Miller (92 overall), Khalil Mack (92 overall), Joey Bosa (91 overall), Cameron Jordan (91 overall), DeMarcus Lawrence (90 overall), and Rashan Gary (89 overall).

Surprisingly, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby missed the cut. He was rated as an 87 overall.

Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman was near the top-10 at his position, having received an 82-overall rating.

He was also given a 92 tackle rating, a 90 stamina rating, a 95 impact blocking rating, an 89 power rating, and an 88 pursuit rating.

The top-10 middle linebackers consist of Fred Warner (94 overall), Demario Davis (93 overall), Lavonte David (92 overall), Bobby Wagner (91 overall), Darius Leonard (90 overall), Roquan Smith (89 overall), Micah Parsons (88 overall), Eric Kendricks (88 overall), De'Vondre Campbell (87 overall), and Devin White (85 overall).

The rest of the ratings will be announced throughout the rest of the week, with running backs being announced on Wednesday, cornerbacks and defensive line being announced Thursday, and quarterbacks, the 99 Club, and overall team ratings being announced on Friday.

