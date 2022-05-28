Maxx Crosby Gives Insight Into First Workouts With Chandler Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders' new duo of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones began its first official week of development in OTAs.

The Las Raiders' signing of edge rusher Chandler Jones in March put the rest of the NFL on notice that the Silver and Black's defense will be one to be reckoned with in the 2022 season.

Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby is on his way to being an elite player at his position -- if he isn't already. Now, after making a case for himself to be mentioned in such a conversation after his stellar 2021 season, the 24-year-old Crosby w2ill be pairing up with another one of the league's best edge rushers in Jones.

With the first week of OTAs underway, the two are starting to become familiar with one another on the field, and Crosby is already impressed.

"Chandler's been incredible since [he] got here," Crosby said after Day 3 of OTAs. "He's a great leader. I think he's going into Year 11 now. He's got over 100-plus sacks, so I'm constantly asking him questions. The cool thing about Chandler is he's one of the most humble dudes I've met.

"He's super humble for the things he's done. He asks me stuff all the time and it throws me off because I look at his career and that's something I aspire to do. He's been incredible since Day 1 and is definitely someone I look up to."

Jones is a four-time Pro Bowl selection in his decade and has led the NFL in statistical categories such as sacks (17.0) and tackles for losses (28) during the 2017 season, and forced fumbles (eight) during the 2019 season. He made the Pro Bowl and first-team AP All-Pro both seasons.

This will be Jones' third NFL team in his career, as he spent four seasons with the New England Patriots and six years with the Arizona Cardinals. He will have the chance to face both those teams this season, with the Patriots in Week 15 and the Cardinals in Week 2.

There is certainly much valuable experience that Jones can use to mentor the young and up-and-coming Crosby, who has the potential to emulate the career Jones has had in his 10 seasons.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter