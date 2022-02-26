Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Mississippi State two-year starter Charles Cross is a left tackle who could fit nicely for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

At first glance, it wouldn't seem the Las Vegas Raiders are in a position to be able to take any of the top offensive line prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The potential for players to drop is always there, although when looking at the top tackles, Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross could be a name to watch.

A starter at left tackle the last two years for the Bulldogs, Cross has accumulated a lot of experience blocking in a pass-heavy system.

Last season, he played 719 pass-blocking snaps and allowed only 16 pressures, including zero against Alabama.

Cross plays with great balance and range, which allows him to get to his spots under control and be in the best position to counter edge rushers.

He puts his hands to great use on every snap, knowing the best spots to latch on to defensive linemen and direct them to where he wants them to go.

Cross also brings good strength and length at 6-5 and 310 pounds, the size that he uses to finish blocks and have good leverage in the run game.

It's in the running game where concern can start with Cross, as he's inexperienced in blocking in a pro-style attack.

Pass rushers who use stutter moves to set up a pass rush to the inside have been shown to give Cross trouble, giving opposing players a hole to attack.

Those things can still be fixed with technique. Otherwise, Cross profiles as an immediate plug-in and play tackle at the next level.

