Recap From Raiders 20-9 Loss To Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their second straight loss as the Chicago Bears upset them at home.

As the Las Vegas Raiders won their first three games, they were heaped praise for looking they had finally turned the corner and were ready to be a real playoff contender.

After being upset at home by the Chicago Bears, 20-9, their second straight loss, the shine has quickly fallen off.

That's not even looking at the potential fallout from Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's 2011 email regarding NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith.

On the field, the Raiders put forth their worst effort of the season so far.

For most of the game offensively, the Raiders couldn't get into any sort of rhythm.

The continuing poor performance of their offensive line played a large part in that, giving up four sacks on the day and barely getting any push in the running game.

The Raiders were able to rush for only 71 yards on the day, further reinforcing the fact that they just aren't currently equipped to be a running football team.

Quarterback Derek Carr suffered, as a result, throwing for only 206 yards with one interception.

The team also shot itself in the foot plenty of times with having 10 penalties called on them and turning the ball over on downs multiple times.

Defensively, the Raiders battled hard but often weren't able to get off the field against Chicago, allowing them to dominate the time of possession.

They also weren't ever able to force a game-changing turnover, something players brought up as needing to improve on going forward after the game.

It was a day for the Raiders where nothing they did went right, and now having to go back on the road next week, they could be reaching an early defining point in their season.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin