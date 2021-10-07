Previewing The Chicago Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no longer among the ranks of the unbeaten after suffering their first loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

They will have the opportunity to get back into the win column on Sunday when they return home to face the Chicago Bears.

While currently at .500 with a 2-2 record, the Bears haven't exactly shown well against the best teams they've faced so far.

They totaled 20 combined points against the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns.

That has resulted in Chicago having the third-worst scoring offense in the league at only 16 points per game.

Quarterbacks Andy Dalton or Justin Fields have not been put in the best position to succeed behind an offensive line that has given up 16 sacks so far this season.

The Bears also just lost their top running back, David Montgomery, for up to four or five weeks due to an injury.

There still is former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson to worry about, and he's not even leading the team in receiving, as Darnell Mooney currently has that distinction.

The Bears still do have a number of notable names on defense, where they have a top-10 ranking in points allowed.

Of course, Raiders fans need no introduction to edge rusher Khalil Mack, who has four sacks this season.

Along with other names like Roquan Smith, Akiem Hicks, and Robert Quinn, the Raiders' offensive line isn't about to get a break after giving up four sacks to the Chargers.

Looking at how both teams have played, though, the Raiders should be the clear favorite on Sunday.

