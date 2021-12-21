Derek Carr and Daniel Carlson help Raiders survive

In what looked initially like a second-half collapse, clutch play from the Las Vegas Raiders kept their season alive

It looked like the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns was going to end in an all too familiar way.

After outplaying Cleveland for the entire first half, the Raiders, and their offense in particular, went dormant coming out of halftime.

The offense couldn't get anything going, and quarterback Derek Carr committed two turnovers and looked like he had cost the Raiders the game.

The Raiders defense, who had played an inspired effort after struggling a lot in recent games, was able to get one last stop, though, to give the Raiders one more chance at a winning score.

Carr was then able to come up clutch, connecting on big throws, in particular to wide receiver Zay Jones, to get the Raiders in field goal range with three seconds left.

Kicker Daniel Carlson, who's solidified himself as one of the NFL's best kickers, then came on to kick a 48-yard winning field goal and nailed it.

The hopes of the Raiders season rested on that kick, and Carlson coming through allows the Raiders to fight for another week.

Every game is a must-win now, as the Raiders gave themselves no margin for error with losing five out of their last six games.

Even through his struggles, Carr showed he still had the ability to will the Raiders in a position to win.

He'll have to do that with a very tough next three games coming for the Raiders, and they'll have to win every one just to have a chance.

