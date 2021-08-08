Raiders Opposing Safeties No. 2: John Johnson

Cleveland Browns' safety John Johnson has surpassed all expectations as a former third-round pick and will cause issues for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL preseason amazingly is only one week away, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

We finish off looking at the best defenders the Raiders will face this season with the safety position.

At No. 2, Cleveland Browns' safety John Johnson III doesn't have the Pro Bowl or All-Pro recognition of some of his contemporaries in the league.

The play that he's put on tape ever since he entered the league speaks loudly that he's deserved that recognition for some time.

A third-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, Johnson quickly became a key defensive cog for an eventual Super Bowl team.

Outside of an injury-plagued 2019 season when he played in only six games, Johnson has ranked no lower than 12th in Pro Football Focus' safety rankings.

That includes finishing last season at No. 3, the highest rating he's had so far in his career.

Johnson led the Rams in interceptions with four and was second in tackles with 119 in 2018 when they went to the Super Bowl.

He had another 100-plus tackles for the Rams last season, which led the team as the Rams got back to the playoffs.

That production led the Browns to pay him a three-year, $33,750,000 contract in free agency this offseason to help shore up the backend of their defense.

Capable of playing either safety spot, Johnson could end up being the missing piece to make Cleveland's defense championship caliber.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin