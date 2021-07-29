Raiders Opposing ERs No. 1: Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett has become maybe the most intimidating player at his position and creates havoc for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

We now look at the best edge rushers the Raiders will face this season, a list that is as deep as they come.

At No. 1, Cleveland Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett doesn't have as deep a resume as someone like Khalil Mack.

Garrett, though, has quickly ascended to being one of the most intimidating players on the defensive line in the league.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is a monster physical specimen at 6-4 and 272 pounds.

After having seven sacks in 11 games as a rookie, Garrett's had double-digit sacks in each of the last three seasons.

He's made the Pro Bowl twice in that time, including a First-Team All-Pro appearance last season in helping lead the Browns back to the postseason.

He also finished with his highest ever rating from Pro Football Focus, ranking sixth among edge rushers last year.

At 25, Garrett still isn't even in his athletic prime, making the potential for him to still get better so great.

He's already one of the best d-linemen in the league, but he could the next step as soon as this season to be the best period.

He'll present an incredible challenge for the Raiders' new-look offensive line, as he'll likely be a favorite defensive player of the year this season.

