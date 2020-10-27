Previewing Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

It used to be that a trip to Cleveland in the NFL would be looked like a game to mark off for an easy win, no second thought whatsoever.

This season though, the Cleveland Browns have the look of a potential playoff contender. At 5-2, it would hard to say otherwise.

Admittingly though, they’ve beaten teams with a combined record of 9-18-1.

Against top AFC teams like Baltimore and Pittsburgh, they’ve been blown out.

It’s interesting since while the Las Vegas Raiders will be on the road, their marquee wins this year could lead them to be the favorite.

They’ll be catching the Browns minus arguably their two best players on offense in running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Their offense as a whole though has been able to ranks number ten in scoring this year.

It helps when despite those injuries, quarterback Baker Mayfield can still rely on players like Kareem Hunt, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, and David Njoku.

That’s been new head coach Kevin Stefanski’s biggest improvement so far is finding more consistency with Cleveland’s offensive approach.

Defensively, while they’ve forced the most turnovers in the league with 14, the Browns have also given up an average of 31.6 points per game, fourth-worst in the league.

The talent is there with players like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, but the results so far have been lacking.

It could serve as an opportunity for the Raiders offense to perform closer to what they did against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Considering the Raiders are one of the few teams that give up more points than the Browns, they’ll likely need to score that much to have a chance to win.

