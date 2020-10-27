SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Previewing Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Darin Alexander Baydoun

It used to be that a trip to Cleveland in the NFL would be looked like a game to mark off for an easy win, no second thought whatsoever.

This season though, the Cleveland Browns have the look of a potential playoff contender. At 5-2, it would hard to say otherwise.

Admittingly though, they’ve beaten teams with a combined record of 9-18-1.

 Against top AFC teams like Baltimore and Pittsburgh, they’ve been blown out.

It’s interesting since while the Las Vegas Raiders will be on the road, their marquee wins this year could lead them to be the favorite.

They’ll be catching the Browns minus arguably their two best players on offense in running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Their offense as a whole though has been able to ranks number ten in scoring this year. 

It helps when despite those injuries, quarterback Baker Mayfield can still rely on players like Kareem Hunt, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, and David Njoku.

That’s been new head coach Kevin Stefanski’s biggest improvement so far is finding more consistency with Cleveland’s offensive approach.

Defensively, while they’ve forced the most turnovers in the league with 14, the Browns have also given up an average of 31.6 points per game, fourth-worst in the league.

The talent is there with players like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, but the results so far have been lacking.

It could serve as an opportunity for the Raiders offense to perform closer to what they did against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Considering the Raiders are one of the few teams that give up more points than the Browns, they’ll likely need to score that much to have a chance to win.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
tasmitty
tasmitty

Gruden will have to coach the team up to get a win in Cleveland plain and simple... on paper Browns are more talented at Oline, DLine, WR, TE, CB. QB, RB, LB could be a wash at best for the Raiders with while an argument that Kareem Hunt, the 2018 NFL rushing leader, as a better all around running back than Jacobs. Meaning the Raiders only better at Safety. Tough to win on the road when your opponent is that much more talented than you. Thus coaching or Gruden's ability to out coach Stefanski will be the only hope

BBQ DJ
BBQ DJ

Raider get pressure from front 7 on Mayfield should be a solid win. They don't and allow him to sit back then it will be a shootout.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Thread

Welcome to Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven official game thread. Join us as we keep you updated from here at Allegiant Stadium and comment below.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

How to watch today's Week 7 matchup between the Raiders and Buccaneers.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Injury Report Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The final injury reports are out for the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven writer Hikaru Kudo makes his predictions between the Raiders and Buccaneers.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Jon Gruden on Disappointing Las Vegas Raiders Defense

Jon Gruden on the disappointing Las Vegas Raiders defense after six games.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Can’t Win Without the Rushing Game

One of the Raiders key ingredient for success is their rushing game. Running back Josh Jacobs struggled against the Buccaneers.

Hikaru Kudo

Recap Las Vegas Raiders Loss To Tampa Bat Buccaneers

The Las Vegas Raiders couldn't stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter, leading to their second loss at home

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

rfarmiloe

Predictions for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's game day, and with that here are my predictions for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Finishing Is an Issue for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled to finish in the 45-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Hikaru Kudo

by

ipvoice

Short-Handed Las Vegas Raiders Fall 45-20 to Tampa Bay

The Las Vegas Raiders entered today's game short-handed and fell 45-20 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom LaMarre