RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff: Tom Cable, Offensive Line

Hikaru Kudo

We're all counting down the clock until football is back. Now, it's time to get to know the coaches. Today we profile a living legend, a man of his regard in the NFL: offensive line coach, Tom Cable.

Tom Cable, Offensive Line Coach

Tom Cable, a veteran with 32 years of coaching the offensive line, including 14 seasons in the NFL, has had an on-and-off history with the Raiders.

He originally came to the franchise in 2007 under then-head coach Lane Kiffin as his offensive line coach. During that season, the Raiders rushing attack was ranked sixth-best in league with 130.4 yards per game.

In 2008, he became the interim head coach in Week 5 when the Raiders fired Lane Kiffin four weeks into the season.

As head coach, he had a tough stint. His best winning percentage was a flat .500 in 2010, which was the best Raiders record since 2002.

Regardless, after the 2010 season, the two parties went separate ways. Cable moved to Seattle to work as their new offensive line coach. He helped the Seahawks win three NFC West titles, two NFC Championships, and won Super Bowl XLVIII.

After the 2017 season, Cable was fired from the Seahawks and returned to the Raiders under head coach Jon Gruden.

Cable then found success in Oakland in 2018 as his offensive line helped supported a 68.7 percent completion rate, which was good for fifth in the league—setting a new franchise record.

Additionally, in 2018, Cable oversaw two rookie tackles with the first-round pick Kolton Miller and third-round pick Brandon Parker.

Fighting through injuries, Miller was the first rookie offensive lineman to start every game for the Raiders since 2011.

Parker appeared in 15 games, including 12 consecutive starts.

Cable now needs to continue developing his offensive line, led by center Rodney Hudson and guard Richie Incognito. Last season, Hudson allowed only three pressures in 509 pass-blocking snaps Incognito allowed nine pressures in 414 snaps.

Cables career, like all of us, has had its success and its failures. But what makes him a legend is his devotion to his players and adoration they share for him.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: I

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven answers your Las Vegas Raiders questions.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Darren Waller Tabbed as NFL's Fifth-best Tight End

Darren Waller had a breakout season with the Raiders last season and is getting some well-deserved respect.

Tom LaMarre

Inside the Raiders Interest in Jadeveon Clowney

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven spent two days talking to people in the NFL to gauge the level or real interest the Las Vegas Raiders have. It may surprise you.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Raiderforever

Cold Weather Games Impact on Warm Climate Teams

Teams based in warm climates such as the Las Vegas Raiders take criticism for late-season games in cold weather, but is it fair?

Jairo Alvarado

NFL Proposes to Escrow 35% of Players’ Salaries

Deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL proposes escrow for 35% of their players’ salaries.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff: Frank Smith, Tight Ends

In our new series, Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven introduces you to the entire 2020 Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff. We start today with Frank Smith.

Hikaru Kudo

30 Raiders on Senior Hall of Fame Nomination List for '21

30 Raiders on Senior Hall of Fame nomination list for '21 and hopefully, wide receiver Cliff Branch will finally make it to Canton among others.

Tom LaMarre

by

Bigmark

What Does it Mean to be a Raider Podcast: Rick Gosselin

The most passionate fan base in all of the sports is the NFL Raiders. In a series of podcasts, we investigate, What it Means to be a Raider?

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode V

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Damon Arnette Already Showing Promise in the Desert

Damon Arnette, the Las Vegas Raiders' second first-round selection (19th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft, works on silencing his critics.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Jazzzed