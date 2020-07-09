Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff: Tom Cable, Offensive Line

We're all counting down the clock until football is back. Now, it's time to get to know the coaches. Today we profile a living legend, a man of his regard in the NFL: offensive line coach, Tom Cable.

Tom Cable, Offensive Line Coach

Tom Cable, a veteran with 32 years of coaching the offensive line, including 14 seasons in the NFL, has had an on-and-off history with the Raiders.

He originally came to the franchise in 2007 under then-head coach Lane Kiffin as his offensive line coach. During that season, the Raiders rushing attack was ranked sixth-best in league with 130.4 yards per game.

In 2008, he became the interim head coach in Week 5 when the Raiders fired Lane Kiffin four weeks into the season.

As head coach, he had a tough stint. His best winning percentage was a flat .500 in 2010, which was the best Raiders record since 2002.

Regardless, after the 2010 season, the two parties went separate ways. Cable moved to Seattle to work as their new offensive line coach. He helped the Seahawks win three NFC West titles, two NFC Championships, and won Super Bowl XLVIII.

After the 2017 season, Cable was fired from the Seahawks and returned to the Raiders under head coach Jon Gruden.

Cable then found success in Oakland in 2018 as his offensive line helped supported a 68.7 percent completion rate, which was good for fifth in the league—setting a new franchise record.

Additionally, in 2018, Cable oversaw two rookie tackles with the first-round pick Kolton Miller and third-round pick Brandon Parker.

Fighting through injuries, Miller was the first rookie offensive lineman to start every game for the Raiders since 2011.

Parker appeared in 15 games, including 12 consecutive starts.

Cable now needs to continue developing his offensive line, led by center Rodney Hudson and guard Richie Incognito. Last season, Hudson allowed only three pressures in 509 pass-blocking snaps Incognito allowed nine pressures in 414 snaps.

Cables career, like all of us, has had its success and its failures. But what makes him a legend is his devotion to his players and adoration they share for him.

