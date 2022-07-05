NFL Media Responds to Brett Favre's Comments on Adams

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre made a bold statement last week when he told TMZ Sports he didn't believe Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams would perform as well with the Silver and Black as he did with the Green Bay Packers.

Favre said the expected regression would be due to the change in quarterbacks.

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd disagreed with the Hall of Famer's opinion on Monday's edition of "The Herd With Colin Cowherd."

"I heard that quote and thought, 'Well, the exact opposite is true," Cowherd said. "Davante Adams goes to Derek Carr, who since he entered the league, or at least the last seven years, he leads the NFL in fourth-quarter comebacks. Derek Carr is a top-10 quarterback. He carried a dysfunctional sideshow last year to the playoffs in the AFC, the better conference.

"He can win, he's elevated no-name players, he's elevated rookies. Derek Carr's absolutely a top-10 quarterback in this league. Absolutely. For the doubters, he proved it last year. That's what Davante Adams gets -- AND Josh McDaniels. Aaron Rodgers loses Davante Adams, who's going to end up in the Hall of Fame. ... Davante Adams is going to do fine. Davante Adams is going to chop it up with Derek Carr their first game together."

Cowherd believes that, ultimately, it will be the Packers who take a step back while Adams will continue to thrive.

"I think the winner by unanimous decision in this trade is Davante Adams, who's going to go into an offensive-minded program with Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs, a decent left side of the offensive line and Davante Adams. Is the division tough? Yeah; it didn't stop Matt[hew] Stafford from winning a Super Bowl."

He went on to add, "I don't know what's going to happen to Davante Adams other than he's going to have a great year. He and Derek Carr are going to work. They're going to work immediately. It's going to be fantastic, and I wouldn't be shocked if he made the Pro Bowl. Wouldn't be shocked at all."

The settlement surrounding this debate could not come soon enough.

