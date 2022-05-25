Former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick to Work Out With Raiders

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to make his case for his qualification on an NFL roster.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Kaepernick worked out with the Raiders on Wednesday, his first visit with an NFL team since visiting with the Seattle Seahawks in May of 2017.

The 34-year-old free agent has not played a down in the NFL since Jan. 1, 2017.

Kaepernick, who is considered by some to be a civil rights activist, gained much acclaim and criticism when he knelt during the national anthem as a sign of protest against racial injustice in the United States.

The 36th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft played for six seasons with San Francisco, where he helped lead the 49ers to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII.

The following two seasons, Kaepernick would start in every contest as the 49ers' primary option behind center.

In total, the QB threw for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns on 1,011 completions in his career with San Francisco. He had a record of 28-30-0 as a starter.

Raiders owner Mark Davis vocally expressed his openness to the idea of Kaepernick joining the franchise when he talked with Monte Poole on NBC Sports' Race in America: A Candid Conversation last month.

“Listen, I believe in Colin Kaepernick, and he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League,” Davis said. "I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

As of now, the Raiders organization is content with their options at QB, with veteran Derek Carr at QB1 and Jarrett Stidham, and Nick Mullens as the backups.

In no way does Kapernick's workout guarantee a signing. This event is an example of the new culture of this Las Vegas front office: always looking to upgrade and build on every position.

Kaepernick was invited to the University of Michigan's spring game by his former coach Jim Harbaugh last month, where he performed in front of NFL scouts at halftime.

