Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Connecticut Huskies Travis Jones

Connecticut Husky Travis Jones has all the intangibles to be a solid defensive tackle in the NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The middle rounds of the NFL draft have brought plenty of success to the Las Vegas Raiders, and this year’s draft might continue to do so.

The Silver and Black find themselves with a few positions needs heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

While a few of the gaps can be filled through free agency, the Raiders can still focus their attention on adding quality depth through the draft.

A player with plenty of potential is defensive tackle Travis Jones from Connecticut.

Jones is projected to be selected in the middle rounds of the draft, and the team that drafts him will be getting a player who has the ability to turn out to be a high-level backup and a starter.

The 6-foot-4, 333-pound lineman, has all the intangibles of becoming a great defensive lineman in the NFL. He has the right combination of size and athleticism.

Although Jones finished the season with 47 total tackles (16 solo), 7.5 tackles for losses, 4.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, and one fumble recovery, stats don't show the impact he had on the field.

His dominance and playing style consistently drew double and triple teams, which is something the Raiders are looking to have in their ferocious defensive line.

Jones is one of those players who might slip in the draft based on other team needs, and with that in mind, the Raiders can focus on re-signing a few before the draft.

Between now and the draft, Jones will have another chance to impress NFL scouts in Mobile, Ala., at the Reese’s Senior Bowl next month.

The Raiders have a chance to do more homework on a player whose combination of skills and size might be overlooked because of other highly ranked players.

