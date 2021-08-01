Raiders CB Damon Arnette is Back Healthy

After suffering from COVID-19 and a thumb injury last season, Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette is healthy and ready to play.

The Raiders' 2019 first-round draft pick is back healthy.

That was one of the big pieces of good news for the Raiders early on for the Silver and Black.

Head coach Jon Gruden confirmed cornerback Damon Arnette’s health.

"Well, we drafted Arnette in the first round,” Gruden said. “He was an opening day starter, so he's a big part of us moving forward.”

“He had the virus; he had an injury to his thumb. He also had concussion injuries, so he was an incomplete performer for us last year, but he's as good a corner as we have talent-wise on this team."

Last season, Arnette appeared in nine games, starting seven contests. He had two passes defended, a combined 25 tackles including 21 solo tackles. Arnette also had four assists and one tackle for loss.

He did not appear during the 2019 campaign.

Effectively, if Arnette stays healthy, this year will be the first season he will be playing for the Raiders on a nearly full-time basis.

With free-agent addition, Casey Hayward Jr, 2021 fifth-round draft pick Nate Hobbs, Trayvon Mullen and Nevin Lawson by his side, Arnette will be joined with a solid core group of cornerbacks who should find success this season.

Raider Nation should be excited to see Arnette in full action this season.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin