Keys and Predictions:  Raiders vs. Cowboys

We have the final keys and predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders Thanksgiving showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen off significantly in losing their last three games, but there's still a chance for them to get back in the AFC playoff race.

To do that, the Raiders (5-5) will have to pull off a big upset in Dallas where they'll take on the Cowboys (7-3) in primetime on Thanksgiving.

We have the final keys and predictions for that potential Raiders upset, where they could reassert themselves in front of the whole league.

Derek Carr has to answer the bell

It might seem far away now, but it wasn't that long ago that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was being looked at as a potential MVP candidate.

Carr has shown few glimpses of that play in recent weeks, having four interceptions to match his four touchdown passes the last three games.

It should be no coincidence that as Carr's play has fallen off, the Raiders have as well. The quarterback has been the lifeblood of the Silver and Black this season.

Going up against a current MVP favorite in Dak Prescott, Carr can't afford to be conservative.

Carr needs to be able to hit on the big play opportunities because the Raiders could need everyone to keep up with Dallas's potent offense.

Can Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake be the dominant running duo?

The Cowboys feature one of the best rushing tandems in the league with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

The Raiders also feature two running backs who have both been the main guy, but Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake have under-performed this season.

Ball control could play a big key in which the team can keep the edge in this game, and it would benefit the Raiders the most if they could find a way to have any balance.

It's been a struggle all season to try to do so, but if the Raiders want to have a chance, they can't afford to let Dallas dominate in the rushing column.

Final predictions

The Raiders should be treating this game with desperation and intensity in trying to keep themselves in the playoff hunt.

Even so, Dallas is by far the deeper and more consistent team, and in trying to rebound from their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, they could make this game a shootout in which the Raiders just can't keep up.

Final score: Cowboys 34, Raiders 20

