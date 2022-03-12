Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Dameon Pierce, Florida

Florida running back Dameon Pierce could fit an important need for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft.

When looking at running backs to add to a Las Vegas Raiders backfield that will feature either Josh Jacobs or Kenyan Drake, it helps if they can make the most of limited opportunities.

Arguably no running back in college football played better last season than Florida's Dameon Pierce.

Despite having only 100 carries last season, Pierce averaged 5.7 yards per carry and had 16 touchdowns from scrimmage, which ranked second in the SEC.

Pierce finished with Pro Football Focus' highest rushing grade last year and, despite his low carry amount, broke 39 tackles.

That comes as Pierce is well built at 5-10 and 215 pounds and runs the ball with a violent style.

He has great contact balance and can find the correct hole quickly, combining good recognition and a sense of urgency to pick up every yard possible.

Pierce's low center of gravity allows him to make cuts on a dime and create yardage even when it seems his lane has been shut down.

Pierce doesn't have great home-run ability, making him not as great of a big-play threat as other backs.

Pierce can learn to tempo his runs better, and while his light workload means he should have a lot more tread on his tires entering the NFL, teams could pause at why he wasn't featured more in college.

What can't be argued is that when Pierce got the ball, he produced, and having that kind of efficiency should allow him to be a productive member of any backfield.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter