SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Bouncing Back After a Missed Field Goal

Hikaru Kudo

There is no such thing as a perfect kicker.

In the NFL, there are bound to be missed field goal attempts. It’s a fact of the league and the kickers who exist in the league.

With the weather environments in Cleveland on Sunday, it was a hard task for any kicker to handle.

Hail, sleet, 35+ miles per hour winds. Just a good old mid-west game.

Both Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson and Cody Parkey missed a field goal attempt on the same side of the field.

“Pregame, it wasn’t quite as windy,” Carlson said after the game. “I had a really good pregame to try to figure it out. We got out there, and I really aimed at basically the right upright. That was by far the windiest game I have ever played in and I think most of this team has ever played in. I aimed at the right upright, hit it and basically an A+ ball exactly how I wanted, but didn’t factor in that wind quite enough. Luckily, able to learn from it, bounce back and have a good operation, good holds, good protection and get some points on the board the rest of the game.”

The ball Carlson kicked curled all the way to the left upright, hitting the upright in the process.

While Carlson has had a history of missing multiple field goal attempts during a game, he kept his composure and made the rest of the attempts for the Silver and Black.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Previewing the Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders will go back to California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers this week

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

NewRaiderFan

The Offensive Line Can Succeed Without Tackle Trent Brown

The Raiders offensive line can indeed win games without tackle Trent Brown, as showcased in their victory on Sunday.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns Game Thread

This is Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven official game thread for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Cleveland Browns

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

DuffyCarpenter1

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski: “Turnover Battles Win Games”

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski committed the lone turnover this past Sunday, kickstarting the Raiders defense.

Hikaru Kudo

by

DuffyCarpenter1

Derek Carr's Legs, Becoming as Valuable as His Arm

The Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr is following Jon Gruden's advice, and his legs are becoming as valuable to his team as his arm.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Defeat Cleveland Browns, 16-6

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Cleveland Browns 16-6 on a cold, windy day.

Tom LaMarre

Previewing the Los Angeles Chargers Offense

The Raiders defense will have the challenge of slowing down the Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Around the World of the NFL Podcast XX

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Recap Las Vegas Raiders Over Cleveland Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders got back over .500 by successfully battling the elements in a win over the Cleveland Browns

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

DuffyCarpenter1

Derek Carr Continues to Check Off Criticisms

With a cold weather win under his belt, Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr continues to check off the criticisms of his irrational critics.

Jairo Alvarado

by

RaiderX