Bouncing Back After a Missed Field Goal

There is no such thing as a perfect kicker.

In the NFL, there are bound to be missed field goal attempts. It’s a fact of the league and the kickers who exist in the league.

With the weather environments in Cleveland on Sunday, it was a hard task for any kicker to handle.

Hail, sleet, 35+ miles per hour winds. Just a good old mid-west game.

Both Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson and Cody Parkey missed a field goal attempt on the same side of the field.

“Pregame, it wasn’t quite as windy,” Carlson said after the game. “I had a really good pregame to try to figure it out. We got out there, and I really aimed at basically the right upright. That was by far the windiest game I have ever played in and I think most of this team has ever played in. I aimed at the right upright, hit it and basically an A+ ball exactly how I wanted, but didn’t factor in that wind quite enough. Luckily, able to learn from it, bounce back and have a good operation, good holds, good protection and get some points on the board the rest of the game.”

The ball Carlson kicked curled all the way to the left upright, hitting the upright in the process.

While Carlson has had a history of missing multiple field goal attempts during a game, he kept his composure and made the rest of the attempts for the Silver and Black.

