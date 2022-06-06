Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has the potential to break a record he came close to attaining last season.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is one key piece who has seemed to fly under the radar this off-season.

The 27-year-old made a tremendous leap as one of the league's best kickers last season when he led the league in scoring 150 points (tied with New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk).

However, Carlson's most impressive achievement from the 2021 season was his 40 field goals, which tied him for second all-time among the single-season record holders. He missed only three.

With such a stunning accolade already under his belt as he enters his fifth NFL season, it's far from unreasonable to believe Carlson could break the all-time record this time around.

One of the greatest kickers in the history of the game, longtime Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers, holds the No. 1 spot with his 44 field goals made in the 2011 season. He did so at the age of 36, 10 years older than Carlson was when he made 40 last season.

Former Arizona Cardinals kicker Neil Rackers is tied with Carlson on the list, having made 40 in the 2005 season. He was 29 at the time.

Carlson has already made a total of 109 field goals in his four NFL seasons, good for 134th all time.

The young kicker was crucial in Las Vegas' run to the playoffs last season, hitting walk-off kicks in games like the Raiders' Thanksgiving matchup with the Dallas Cowboys and their thrilling overtime victory against the Los Angeles Chargers that sealed their postseason berth.

Carlson made a career-best six field goals from 50-plus yards. His stellar season ultimately earned him second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors.

While breaking the record in the 2022 season would be an outstanding feat for Carlson, the Raiders, of course, will seek to avoid being forced to settle for 40-plus field goals.

But even if that proves to be the case, they can rest assured their kicker will drain them.

If Carlson continues to put up great numbers for seasons to come, he will surely go down as an all-time great Raider and perhaps one of the best kickers to ever play the game. But he's still just getting started.

