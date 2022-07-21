Skip to main content

Carlson Rated Among Best Kickers in Madden NFL 23

Las Vegas Raiders Pro-Bowl kicker Daniel Carlson will be rated as an 81 overall in Madden NFL 23.

EA Sports continued to release its launch ratings for Madden NFL 23 on Wednesday, revealing the overalls for kickers, safeties, and running backs.

Among the top-rated kickers was the Las Vegas Raiders' own Daniel Carlson.

Carlson is rated as an 81 overall in this year's edition of the game, good enough for the seventh-best kicker in the league.

He also received a 94 kick power rating, a 90 kick accuracy rating, and a 91 injury rating.

The other members of the top-10 kickers included Justin Tucker (90 overall), Harrison Butker (84 overall), Evan McPherson (83 overall), Younghoe Koo (82 overall), Chris Boswell (82 overall), Graham Gano (81 overall), Robbie Gould (80 overall), Matt Gay (79 overall), Brandon McManus (78 overall).

Other Raiders whose ratings were released on Wednesday included safeties Trevon Moehrig, Johnathan Abram, Duron Harmon, and Roderic Teamer Jr., along with running back Josh Jacobs.

Moehrig was given a 79-overall rating, with a rating of 90 in speed and acceleration, a 92 injury rating, a 96 stamina rating, and an 89 hit power rating.

Abram received a 78-overall rating, with a 92 speed rating, a 90 acceleration rating, a 91 stamina rating, a 92 toughness rating, and a 91 hit power rating.

Harmon will be a 77 overall, with a 92 injury rating, an 88 stamina rating, and an 85 play recognition rating.

Roderic Teamer Jr. will have an overall rating of 68, with a 90 speed rating, and an 88 jumping rating.

Jacobs just missed the top-10 cut among running backs, coming in as the 11th best. He received an 87-overall rating. 

The former Pro Bowler will also have an 87 speed rating, a 92 acceleration rating, an 86 strength rating, an 87 agility rating, a 93 carrying rating, a 95 stamina rating, a 95 toughness rating, a 90 trucking rating, an 88 BC vision rating, an 88 stiff arm rating, and an 88 juke move rating.

The ratings reveal will continue on Thursday with the release of cornerbacks and defensive line. It will end on Friday with the reveal of quarterbacks, the 99 Club, and overall team ratings.

