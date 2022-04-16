Raiders Meet With WR Gray, CB Mathis Ahead of Draft

If one thing has been certain throughout the Las Vegas Raiders' top-30 visits thus far, it's that speed is a priority.

Las Vegas has already met with the first and second-fastest players in this year's NFL Draft, Cordale Flott, and Tariq Woolen. Now, the Raiders have reportedly met with the seventh-fastest player from the NFL Combine, Southern Methodist wide receiver Danny Gray, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Gray started in every game he appeared in during his senior season, leading the Mustangs with 803 receiving yards, good enough for the eighth-best in the AAC. He also recorded nine touchdowns (third in AAC) and 80.3 yards per game (fourth in AAC). Gray led the team with 843 all-purpose yards.

His 2021 campaign earned him a Reese's Senior Bowl invite, First-Team All-AAC honors, and honorable mention for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Gray recorded a 4.33 40-yard dash time at this year's NFL Combine. He also posted a 34-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-6-inch broad jump.

While Gray's youth and draft projection would put him in a tough position for minutes on this Raiders team, his upside potential could hold some long-term value.

The wideout isn't the only visitor Las Vegas recently met with. According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Pittsburgh cornerback Damarri Mathis met with the organization this week.

Mathis was another standout at the combine, having recorded a 4.49 40-yard dash time, 43.5-inch vertical jump, and an 11-foot-1-inch broad jump.

The cornerback was a vital defensive asset for the reigning ACC champions, as he registered 44 tackles, six pass breakups, and two interceptions in his final season with the Panthers.

Mathis' senior campaign was even more impressive when considering the fact that he missed the 2020 season due to injury. His efforts in the 2021 season earned him an honorable mention for the All-ACC team and a selection to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Mathis' exceptional athleticism in the secondary is exactly what Las Vegas needs to adjust its defense this offseason.

His visit is just one of several that the Raiders have had with cornerback prospects as of late.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter