Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Darian Kinnard

Kentucky Wildcat Darian Kinnard brings power to his game and could be a fit in the NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.

By trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders have rounded out what is now one of the best offensive casts in the NFL.

What still needs work is their offensive line, and now without a first or second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Raiders will have to find a gem in the later rounds.

Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard isn't without his holes, but what he does have is people-moving power.

Kinnard plays every snap with the intent to put someone on the ground, bringing a physical mindset and playing style.

He has the strength to throw around similar-sized defensive linemen, and at 345 pounds, is able to hold his own weight well on the field.

Kinnard has graded out well as a run defender, but his overall technique, especially in regard to pass blocking, will need to be overhauled.

He can get very high with his pad level, which doesn't allow him to generate as much stopping power.

Kinnard's hand usage is usually wide off-target and late, which makes him resort to bear-hugging opposing lineman.

That kind of form won't last a second once he gets to the NFL, and it could take some seasoning before Kinnard is ready to take the field.

Kinnard will also be looked at as a guard at the NFL level, but if he can refine his technique, his physicality could make him a steady starter.

It's the kind of physicality the Raiders could use on their offensive line. They'll just have to decide if they can afford to live with Kinnard's growing pains until then.

