Skip to main content

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Darian Kinnard

Kentucky Wildcat Darian Kinnard brings power to his game and could be a fit in the NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.

By trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders have rounded out what is now one of the best offensive casts in the NFL. 

What still needs work is their offensive line, and now without a first or second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Raiders will have to find a gem in the later rounds. 

Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard isn't without his holes, but what he does have is people-moving power. 

Kinnard plays every snap with the intent to put someone on the ground, bringing a physical mindset and playing style. 

He has the strength to throw around similar-sized defensive linemen, and at 345 pounds, is able to hold his own weight well on the field. 

Kinnard has graded out well as a run defender, but his overall technique, especially in regard to pass blocking, will need to be overhauled. 

He can get very high with his pad level, which doesn't allow him to generate as much stopping power. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kinnard's hand usage is usually wide off-target and late, which makes him resort to bear-hugging opposing lineman. 

That kind of form won't last a second once he gets to the NFL, and it could take some seasoning before Kinnard is ready to take the field. 

Kinnard will also be looked at as a guard at the NFL level, but if he can refine his technique, his physicality could make him a steady starter. 

It's the kind of physicality the Raiders could use on their offensive line. They'll just have to decide if they can afford to live with Kinnard's growing pains until then. 

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_17613256_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Dave Ziegler: Raiders & Patriots Have Different Philosophies

By Hikaru Kudo4 hours ago
USATSI_17396744_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Ziegler Signs QB Garrett Gilbert

By Aidan Champion16 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler
News

Dave Ziegler “Fell in Love” with the Scouting World

By Hikaru KudoMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17403962_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Sign Running Back Ameer Abdullah

By Aidan ChampionMar 19, 2022
Raiderettes
News

Las Vegas Raiders are Hosting Raiderettes Auditions

By Jairo AlvaradoMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17815405_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Dylan Parham, Memphis

By Darin Alexander BaydounMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17819828_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Christian Watson, North Dakota State

By Darin Alexander BaydounMar 19, 2022
DEREK CARR DAVANTE ADAMS
The Black Hole+

The Black Hole: Go Inside the Raiders Acquiring Davante Adams

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Mar 18, 2022