Skip to main content

Raiders Season Review: Darius Phillips

Cornerback Darius Phillips can give the Las Vegas Raiders more valuable depth in their secondary

When the Las Vegas Raiders begin the 2022 NFL season, they could have the most depth in their secondary that they've had in some time. 

Cornerback Darius Phillips won't be the first name fans think of in terms of who can improve the Raiders' defense, but he could prove to be an underrated addition from this offseason. 

A former fifth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, Phillips didn't play a significant role right off the back. 

He only started two games in his first two seasons, playing a higher percentage of snaps on special teams than he did on defense. 

Phillips showed he wasn't one to waste opportunities in 2019, compiling four interceptions while playing only eight games that season. 

He finally received a significant role change in 2020, with Phillips earning consistent snaps for the first time in his career. 

He played in 12 games and started eight, finishing with 38 total tackles, one interception, 12 other pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. 

Phillips allowed only 51.7% of passes thrown in his direction to be completed, helping him finish as Pro Football Focus's 18th ranked cornerback in 2020. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Unfortunately for Phillips, he once had to take a backseat last season as the Bengals made their run to the Super Bowl. 

He was only active for 12 games as Phillips was placed on the Injured Reserve list twice, not the first time Phillips has had to go on IR. 

Those injury issues were likely the biggest reason why he had to settle for a one-year deal this offseason. 

With the Raiders, though, Phillips has the chance for a fresh start and to show he has what it takes to carve out a consistent role on a good defense. 

He'll still have to earn it with the silver and black, as fellow new additions Anthony Averett and Rock Ya-Sin will both be competing for starting spots. 

At the very least, Phillips will give the Raiders a luxury they haven't been able to afford in recent years, which is having starting-caliber depth to call upon in case injuries take their toll. 

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

ZIEGLER ALL SMILES
News

Dave Ziegler: Good Depth of Players in 2022 NFL Draft

By Hikaru Kudo2 hours ago
a8ebbf82f3fe4bf09246e9dc6031309e(1)
News

NFL have Announced Draft Concert Headliners–Weezer, Ice Cube, and Marshmello

By Jairo Alvarado5 hours ago
USATSI_17481730_168390101_lowres-2
News

Raiders Punter A.J. Cole Talks His Journey to the NFL

By Aidan Champion5 hours ago
USATSI_5574000_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders legend Daryle Lamonica has Died

By Jairo Alvarado18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 8.47.12 AM
News

NFL Announces Draft Events in Las Vegas

By Darin Alexander Baydoun22 hours ago
USATSI_17413339_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders, Broncos Updated Draft Orders

By Aidan Champion22 hours ago
Raiders' Ziegler Goes In-Depth on NFL Draft
News

Ziegler: Top 30 In-Person Visits Beneficial Prior to Draft

By Hikaru KudoApr 21, 2022
USATSI_13472074_168390101_lowres
News

​NFL Appoints New General Managers in UK and Australian Markets

By Jairo AlvaradoApr 21, 2022