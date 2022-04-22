Raiders Season Review: Darius Phillips

Cornerback Darius Phillips can give the Las Vegas Raiders more valuable depth in their secondary

When the Las Vegas Raiders begin the 2022 NFL season, they could have the most depth in their secondary that they've had in some time.

Cornerback Darius Phillips won't be the first name fans think of in terms of who can improve the Raiders' defense, but he could prove to be an underrated addition from this offseason.

A former fifth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, Phillips didn't play a significant role right off the back.

He only started two games in his first two seasons, playing a higher percentage of snaps on special teams than he did on defense.

Phillips showed he wasn't one to waste opportunities in 2019, compiling four interceptions while playing only eight games that season.

He finally received a significant role change in 2020, with Phillips earning consistent snaps for the first time in his career.

He played in 12 games and started eight, finishing with 38 total tackles, one interception, 12 other pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

Phillips allowed only 51.7% of passes thrown in his direction to be completed, helping him finish as Pro Football Focus's 18th ranked cornerback in 2020.

Unfortunately for Phillips, he once had to take a backseat last season as the Bengals made their run to the Super Bowl.

He was only active for 12 games as Phillips was placed on the Injured Reserve list twice, not the first time Phillips has had to go on IR.

Those injury issues were likely the biggest reason why he had to settle for a one-year deal this offseason.

With the Raiders, though, Phillips has the chance for a fresh start and to show he has what it takes to carve out a consistent role on a good defense.

He'll still have to earn it with the silver and black, as fellow new additions Anthony Averett and Rock Ya-Sin will both be competing for starting spots.

At the very least, Phillips will give the Raiders a luxury they haven't been able to afford in recent years, which is having starting-caliber depth to call upon in case injuries take their toll.

