Raiders In Depth Injury Update

An in depth injury report on how long the Las Vegas Raiders will have to wait for key injured players to get back on the field.

The Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia provided a full-depth report of injured players and the timeline in which the team is expecting them to return.

Raiders' tight end Darren Waller avoided a serious injury in Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. With Waller's MRI results revealing he suffered a strained IT band in his knee, his status will be evaluated week to week, and may play this Sunday if he continues to progress.

Defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle), will both be week to week as well.

Trayvon Mullen’s lingering toe injury has kept him away for so long. Mullen was placed on injured reserve following the week four matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. His status of return does not look good even though the coaches upgraded his status week to week. Expect his return in a couple of weeks.

“I think he wants to be in a position where he feels like he's ready to go and he's not at 70% or 80%. And I think we'd like that from him as well to come back where he knows he can get out there and compete,” said Coach Bisaccia.

Great news for the Raiders, Nick Kwiatkoski is expected to be back this week after missing three straight games.

Nicholas Morrow’s return does not appear to return anytime soon, he’s considered by Coach Bisaccia to be at least two weeks to two weeks.

Fullback Alec Ingold is officially on the road to recovery. After a successful ACL surgery, he is now at the Raiders facility rehabbing and is expected to be ready in 9-10 months.

A lot of work has to happen before he gets back on the field, but having him back in the facility means a lot to the team and for himself.

