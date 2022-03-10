Skip to main content
Darren Waller
Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots

Darren Waller Prepares For Next Chapter

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is facing a transition from playing it safe to pushing the limit.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's journey to the league is an inspiring story of discipline and triumph.

Waller joined The Pivot Podcast for an interview last Friday to not only discuss the battles he's endured to get to where he is now but also where he wants to go from this point in his career.

Next season, a special opportunity is on the table for the former Pro Bowler. With the hire of Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, Waller has the chance to thrive in the coach's system in a way that former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was able to.

"His [McDaniels'] first day in the office -- as soon as I got back from Utah -- I went in there and sat down and talked with him, and I'm very excited about being able to work with him and just him being able to take my game to another level," Waller said. "I wanna be able to keep being challenged to be my best, and I feel like as far as work and doing that and improving players -- him and that system [is] where it's at."

Much of the interview was focused on Waller's road to recovery from drug addiction and how he found his path to becoming a successful NFL player. The star tight end is determined to find his confidence to take charge. Waller said he kept this intention in mind when he met McDaniels.

"So I use that as an opportunity for me, like when I meditate, reflect it's like, 'How do I keep growing in my life?' and it's like, 'OK, when I meet him, let me create this open dialogue of like OK, I'm gonna be honest about what I feel and what I want but in a way that's not demanding or just being arrogant, like now, I'm gonna use my voice and not just stay in the bag because I'm past that, I'm not in that stage of my life anymore' ... I'm not the dude that's just like trying to keep a job now; No, now I'm trying to be the best player that this organization has ever had."

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

