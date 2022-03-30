Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part One

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a number of difference makers to choose from in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft

With trading their first and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft for wide receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders need to focus more on finding a diamond in the rough than top prospects.

It'll start in the third round of the draft, at pick No. 86, where the Raiders could still find a player who can help immediately this season.

Wideout might not seem like a big need now, but good offenses can never have too many options, and North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson could be an intriguing target for the Raiders.

At 6-5 and 208 pounds with sub 4.40 speed, Watson was able to be a downfield terror over the course of his college career.

Watson has averaged over 20 yards per catch twice and put up 43 catches for 801 yards and seven touchdowns.

He's a good route-runner who'll look to get as deep as he can on every play and has experience playing all over the formation.

Watson has had problems with drops, and tracking deep passes can sometimes be a struggle for him.

His tools, though, suggest he could be a potent deep threat in the NFL, with the size and speed to dominate any matchup.

Watson will need some refinement, but on an offense that's as loaded as the Raiders, he'll have the luxury of not needing to be the main guy right away.

It takes great offense to win in the NFL today, and Watson could be the piece that gives the Raiders just that much more of an edge to put them over the top.

