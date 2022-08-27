Six Raiders Make All-AFC West Team

Much has been made this offseason of the depth that the AFC West now has, making it, on paper, the best division in the NFL.

All four teams in the division could be in the playoff chase this season, potentially even on the short list of true Super Bowl contenders.

With that, there are a number of Pro Bowl caliber players that could make up a list of the best players in the AFC West.

CBS Sports went about doing that recently, as part of their annual series of putting together preseason All-Division teams.

Despite their noted offseason upgrades, the Las Vegas Raiders ranked third with six players on the team.

The Los Angeles Chargers are first with nine players on the team, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs with eight, and the Denver Broncos being in last with four.

It's a testament to the talent in the division where improved teams like the Raiders and Broncos make up less than half of the total number of players.

That doesn't mean the Raiders can't end up being the best of the four, and the players on the All-AFC West team will likely be a big reason why if they are.

Among the skill position players, both wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller make the cut.

Adams still holds the status as the best receiver in the NFL, while a return to health for Waller should remind fans that he can still be one of the best players at the tight end position.

The Raiders didn't have an offensive lineman make the list, but did have the most representatives in the front seven.

Defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones are featured along with linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Crosby and Jones have the potential to be one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league.

Perryman is coming off his first Pro Bowl season after recording a career-high 154 total tackles, is the Raiders one sure thing in the middle of their defense.

The last Raider on the list comes in the specialist section, with punter A.J. Cole making the cut after a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro campaign last year.

