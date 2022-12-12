Adams on Pace to Finish Top-Five in Receiving For Fourth-Straight Year

One thing the Las Vegas Raiders cannot be faulted for this season has been the play of five-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams.

Many had doubted heading into the season that Adams' success with the Green Bay Packers would carry over to his new team.

That could not have been further from the case, as the league's best receiver had proven he can perform at a dominant level no matter where he resides.

Adams is on track to finish top five in total receiving yards for the fourth consecutive year. He currently sits at third in the league with 1,247 yards.

He has seven games with 100-plus receiving yards so far this season.

Adams also leads the league in receiving touchdowns with 12, already having surpassed his total of 11 from last season.

The All-Pro wideout trails only Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill in total receiving yards.

Adams likely won't catch either of them, but between the two elite receivers, the receiving record could come down to the wire as Hill trails Jefferson by just 40 yards.

Life without Adams has been tough for his former team in Green Bay, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his club are 5-8 and on track to miss the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season.

Coming off his 2021 MVP campaign, Rodgers has thrown for just 2,864 yards, after having registered 4,000-plus passing yards the last four-straight seasons.

It's safe to say Adams' presence can be felt wherever he goes despite playing for just his second NFL team in his nine-year career.

Of course, it helps that the veteran has been reunited with his college quarterback, Derek Carr, but it still speaks volumes that the star receiver is excelling his first year not catching passes from one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game in Rodgers.

