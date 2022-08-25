Raiders' Davante Adams Has His Goals Set High

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is already nearing a decade in the NFL, and he wants to accomplish much more before it's all said and done.

While Adams has been selected to five Pro Bowls in his eight NFL seasons thus far, the league's best receiver wants to continue to build on what he hopes can be a Hall-of-Fame career.

"I want to be in that Hall man," Adams said when he joined "The Pivot" podcast on Tuesday. "It's only 29 at my position in there and I think about that. I got that on my alarm clock when I wake up: 'Go get it for your girls/29' in there just to remind me every day."

For Adams, the dream has always been on his radar.

"I don't even know when the year was or whatever, but it's always been a goal, you know what I mean?" Adams said to one of the podcast hosts, former NFL running back Fred Taylor. "When you're a guy and you got a lot of confidence in what you bring to the game -- I'm sure you [Taylor] thought about it like, 'It would be cool to be in there.' And that's the way I thought about it.

"I'd say maybe over the past couple of years, it wasn't even about the resume, it was really just about, 'I know the type of ball I'm playing right now and why not?' Marshall Faulk was just Marshall Faulk when he started. We all had 0-0-0 across, and these dudes get in ... you come in at different levels obviously, but you got zero stats. It don't matter what your name was before, so they don't discriminate; they're gonna let whoever in there that put together the best resume. So I figure if I am where I am right now and I know I can continue to build that, I got a chance."

Adams said he believes the Raiders have the roster to win it all, something he has been unable to accomplish so far in his career.

"That's what's on my mind at all times, especially coming from a place like the Packers, where every year you're expecting to do something special like that," Adams said. " ... You know what's on my mind. That's what I came here for. I didn't come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek [Carr] and do all of that, I wanna get that trophy at the end of the year."

